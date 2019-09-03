Berrettini beats Rublev to reach to US Open quarter-finals

NEW YORK: Matteo Berrettini of Italy advanced to his first Grand Slam quarter-final by beating Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-4 7-6(6) at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Berrettini, seeded 24th, made use of his big forehand throughout the match, hitting 17 forehand winners on the Louis Armstrong Stadium court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My weapons were really good today,” said Berrettini who hit a total of 37 winners. “I was mixing up my tennis.”

The 43rd-ranked Rublev, with wins against Swiss pair Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka in Cincinnati last month, went into Monday’s match as the slight favourite.

But the Russian struggled with his first serve through most of the match, managing to get only 56per cent of first serves in and losing 67per cent of those he landed.

Berrettini faces the winner of Monday;s later match between France's 13th seed Gael Monfils and Pablo Andujar of Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arlyn Gajilan; Editing by Ken Ferris)