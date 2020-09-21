Betis record second win under Pellegrini, Granada continue to soar

MADRID: Real Betis continued their perfect start under new coach Manuel Pellegrini as they beat Real Valladolid 2-0 at home on Sunday for a second win in a row.

Nabil Fekir put Betis ahead in the 10th minute while Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho promptly extended their lead in the 18th with a volley from outside the area.

The hosts comfortably saw out the victory to add to last week's last-gasp win at Alaves.

Elsewhere, Granada notched a third consecutive win in all competitions by beating Alaves 2-1 at home thanks to a late winner from Darwin Machis after Alaves striker Joselu had cancelled out an early opener from veteran Roberto Soldado.

Granada had gone into the game in a confident mood after thrashing Albanian side Teuta 4-0 in a Europa League qualifier, which followed their 2-0 opening-day win over Athletic Bilbao.

Earlier, Cadiz earned their first win in the top flight for 14 years by beating Huesca 2-0 away with goals in either half from Alvaro Negredo and Jorge Pombo.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)