Betis's Adan praised and rebuked for sporting gesture to Sevilla keeper

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico, widely criticised for a howler that gifted Leganes an equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 King's Cup semi-final draw, was offered words of comfort by an unlikely ally on Thursday.

SEVILLE: Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico, widely criticised for a howler that gifted Leganes an equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 King's Cup semi-final draw, was offered words of comfort by an unlikely ally on Thursday.

"From the other side of the city from your eternal rivals on the pitch but at the same time your work colleagues: Sergio Rico, we always with you," Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan wrote on Twitter.

"Make sure you keep enjoying the most thankless but most beautiful position in football. For every cloud there's always a silver lining."

Adan's message was hailed on the social network as a sporting gesture although it did not go down well with some Betis supporters, who admonished their player for offering support to their hated neighbours.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)