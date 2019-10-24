Beverley fined $25K by NBA for throwing ball into stands

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined US$25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday (Oct 23) for hurling the ball into the stands at the finish of his team's season-opening victory Tuesday.

Beverley was standing next to a referee after the Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 112-102 at Staples Center.

But instead of handing the official the ball after the final seconds expired, Beverley hurled the ball a considerable distance into the spectator area.

The fine on Beverley marked the first fine or punishment of any sort imposed by the league following the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 31-year-old American had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers despite a 1-for-7 shooting performance for two points against the Lakers.

Beverley played in Ukraine, Greece and Russia after college before joining the Houston Rockets in 2013 and spending four seasons with the club before being traded to the Clippers as part of a deal that brought Chris Paul to the Rockets.

