Biathlon - IBU secretary general suspended, president steps down after raid

REUTERS: The International Biathlon Union has provisionally suspended secretary general Nicole Resch while president Anders Besseberg has stepped down pending an investigation, the world body announced on Thursday.

Austrian criminal police searched the IBU headquarters in Salzburg on Wednesday as part of an investigation targeting its leadership.

Besseberg told Reuters then that he planned to step down while an investigation was carried out focusing on "doping issues".

