Biathlon great Fourcade ends career with victory but title near miss

KONTIOLAHTI, Finland: Martin Fourcade ended his glittering biathlon career on Saturday with another victory, as he took the pursuit in Kontiolahti in Finland, but it was not enough to secure another World Cup overall title.

The 31-year-old Frenchman, who had announced the end of his career on Friday, bid adieu with his 83rd World Cup win but it was not enough to overtake Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe at the top of the overall standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fourcade led from the start but Boe fought back from some problems shooting to take fourth place and finish two points ahead of Fourcade to secure a second straight overall World Cup crown.

Fourcade is a five-time Olympic champion. He made his World Cup debut in 2008 and in 13 seasons collected seven overall crystal globes, winning every year from 2012-18, and 25 discipline titles.

The season was originally scheduled to end with three races in Norway, Mar 20-22, but they were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fourcade has become an icon in France and was the team flag bearer at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and is the chair of the Paris-2024 Athletes' Commission.

Advertisement