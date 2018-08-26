Bielsa's Leeds regain Championship top spot

LONDON: Leeds United regained top spot in the Championship with an easy 3-0 victory against Norwich City on Saturday, extending Marcelo Bielsa's unbeaten start at the Yorkshire club to five league matches.

Leeds scored twice through Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski in five first half minutes before Pablo Hernandez sealed the victory after the break with a classy finish.

The Elland Road side climb above Middlesbrough - who beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Friday - to lead the table courtesy of their superior goal difference.

Bolton Wanderers could have joined the leading two on 13 points but suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United.

Aston Villa are a point adrift in fourth after they conceded a 93rd-minute penalty from Sam Baldock to draw 1-1 against 23rd-placed Reading.

Frank Lampard's Derby County climbed into the top six with 2-0 victory against Preston North End. Also on nine points were Blackburn Rovers who beat Brentford 1-0.

One of the Championship's pre-season favourites, Stoke City, claimed their first victory since their relegation from the Premier League with James McClean and a Jordy de Wijs own goal sealing a 2-0 win against Hull City.

Elsewhere, Queens Park Rangers climbed off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday beat Ipswich Town 2-1 and Andreas Weimann's goal after 31 seconds allowed Bristol City to beat Swansea City 1-0.

Nottingham Forest host Birmingham City in Saturday's late match.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)