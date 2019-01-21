Bilbao bemused by offside ruling in draw at Villarreal

REUTERS: Villarreal remained in the relegation zone after drawing 1-1 at home to fellow strugglers Athletic Bilbao on Sunday but were fortunate to escape with a point after the Basque side were denied what looked to be a legitimate goal late in the game.

An own goal from Jaume Costa put Athletic ahead in the 18th minute in a meeting between two heavyweights of Spanish football who have fallen on hard times this campaign and changed managers in a bid to steer clear of the drop zone.

Advertisement

Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi slid in to score from close range to pull Villarreal level in the 71st minute, but confusion reigned when Inaki Williams tapped in what looked to be the winning goal in the 87th.

The goal was ruled out for offside and a long consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR) followed, but the strike was not awarded despite Williams and team mate Yuri who had passed the ball, appearing to be in onside positions.

The draw left Villarreal 19th in the standings on 18 points, three from safety, while Athletic, who are still unbeaten in six league games since coach Gaizka Garitano took over, are 13th on 23 points, four above 18th-placed Rayo Vallecano, who occupy the final relegation place.

"We do not understand why the goal was not given, they (Athletic players) all say it was a legal goal," said Athletic midfielder Dani Garcia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We deserved the victory and this point tastes like very little to us, a win would have taken us further up the table but instead we are still right near the relegation zone."

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)