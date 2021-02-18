Billie Jean King Cup postponed again due to COVID-19

The Finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, the revamped Fed Cup which was scheduled to be held in April in Budapest, has been postponed again due to COVID-19 protocols in Hungary, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.

The inaugural 12-nation Finals was initially scheduled to be held in March last year before the pandemic forced authorities to put it back a year.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)