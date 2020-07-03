Birmingham's Bellingham headed to Dortmund - the Times

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has snubbed interest from the Premier League to join Germany's Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth more than 20 million pounds (US$24.93 million), the Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/jude-bellingham-shuns-manchester-united-to-join-borussia-dortmund-for-20m-8b7kdbjv9.

The 17-year-old, who was reportedly a target for Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side on Thursday, the Times said.

Neither club have confirmed the signing as yet.

If the deal is confirmed, Bellingham would link up with England international Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City to sign for Dortmund at 17.

