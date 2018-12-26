Black Jack first out of Sydney Harbour in bluewater classic

SYDNEY: Australian super-maxi Black Jack was first around Sydney Heads to take an early lead in the 74th edition of the Sydney to Hobart blue-water classic yacht race on Wednesday.

The Mark Bradford-skippered Black Jack took advantage of a drop and shift in the breeze as the leading yachts approached the entrance to the harbour, with race favourite Wild Oats XI virtually becalmed after sticking to the eastern end of the channel.

Advertisement

Mark Richards-skippered Wild Oats XI had jumped out to an early lead just after the start but was then overhauled by Black Jack before the first turning mark.

Infotrack was second to the mark about a minute behind Black Jack, with Wild Oats and Scallywag, the fourth of the five super-maxis in the race to make the turn.

Last year's winner Comanche was sixth at the first mark, pipped by the Matt Allen-owned Winning Appliances in fifth.

Super-maxi Comanche took line honours last year in a race record of one day, nine hours 15 minutes and 24 seconds after winning a protest against Wild Oats XI for an incident shortly after the start on Sydney Harbour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wild Oats XI actually crossed the line first at Constitution Dock in one day, eight hours, 48 minutes and 50 seconds but had a one-hour penalty imposed following a near collision with Comanche about 15 minutes after the start.

Wild Oats XI had snuck past Comanche with less than 10 miles remaining as both boats were becalmed in fickle winds on the River Derwent and finished about 26 minutes in front, but was then relegated after the protest.

The Oatley Family-owned Wild Oats XI have won eight line honours titles and are considered the favourites because they had beaten Comanche across the line last year.

A total of 85 yachts have entered the 630-nautical mile (1,170 kilometre) race, which is expected to be sailed in light to moderate north-easterly winds of between 15-25 knots and cause little in the way of dangerous conditions.

The forecast will be welcome news for organisers who will on Thursday commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 1998 race in which a sudden storm sank five boats, killed six sailors and resulted in 55 others being rescued.

The 2018 race will feature its first all-professional female crew on Wild Oats X, led by skipper Stacey Jackson.

Australia's former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was on the yacht at the start as a team ambassador but jumped off as it passed Bondi Beach.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)