Blackpool fan protests on roof of Arsenal team bus

REUTERS: Arsenal's team bus was briefly delayed on the way to Blackpool's stadium for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie after a home fan climbed onto its roof in protest at the home club's owners.

The fan was photographed sitting on top of the coach at Arsenal's team hotel shortly before the London side were to depart for the 1730 GMT kickoff at Bloomfield Road.

Supporters of third-tier Blackpool have regularly protested against club owner Owen Oyston and many are boycotting home games with gates averaging only 4,129 at their 17,000-seater ground which hosted Premier League football in 2010-11.

The protest did not last long, according to the BBC, and the Arsenal team arrived in good time for kickoff.

