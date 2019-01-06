Blackpool fan protests on roof of Arsenal team bus

Sport

Blackpool fan protests on roof of Arsenal team bus

Arsenal's team bus was briefly delayed on the way to Blackpool's stadium for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie after a home fan climbed onto its roof in protest at the home club's owners.

FA Cup Third Round - Blackpool v Arsenal
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Blackpool v Arsenal - Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, Britain - January 5, 2019 Blackpool fans protest against the Oyston family before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Bookmark

REUTERS: Arsenal's team bus was briefly delayed on the way to Blackpool's stadium for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie after a home fan climbed onto its roof in protest at the home club's owners.

The fan was photographed sitting on top of the coach at Arsenal's team hotel shortly before the London side were to depart for the 1730 GMT kickoff at Bloomfield Road.

Supporters of third-tier Blackpool have regularly protested against club owner Owen Oyston and many are boycotting home games with gates averaging only 4,129 at their 17,000-seater ground which hosted Premier League football in 2010-11.

The protest did not last long, according to the BBC, and the Arsenal team arrived in good time for kickoff.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark