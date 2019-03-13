Blistered Halep beaten by Vondrousova at Indian Wells

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

World number two Simona Halep was run ragged and ultimately dumped out of the BNP Paribas Open by Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova 6-2 3-6 6-2 in the fourth round at Indian Wells on Tuesday.

Halep, who received medical treatment for blisters on her foot during the match, won less than half of her first-service points and hit just six winners to go with 36 unforced errors.

The win was 19-year-old Vondrousova's first over a top-10 player in six attempts.

Vondrousova will face either Elina Svitolina or Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals.

Another teenager, unseeded Canadian Bianca Andreescu, upset 18th seed Wang Qiang of China 7-5 6-2 to book her place in the quarters.

The win was the 18-year-old Andreescu's 25th of the year, the most of any WTA player.

She will face Garbine Muguruza for the first time after the Spaniard battled back to dispatch Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 5-7 6-1 6-4.

