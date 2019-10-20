Blow for Wales as Davies ruled out of France quarter-final

Wales suffered a hefty blow hours before their World Cup quarter-final against France on Sunday when experienced centre Jonathan Davies was withdrawn from the team after aggravating a knee injury.

OITA, Japan: Wales suffered a hefty blow hours before their World Cup quarter-final against France on Sunday when experienced centre Jonathan Davies was withdrawn from the team after aggravating a knee injury.

Davies suffered the injury in the Six Nations champions' third pool match against Fiji but had recovered sufficiently to be named in Warren Gatland's team on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The British and Irish Lions back aggravated the injury in the Captain's Run training session on Saturday.

Owen Watkin has been promoted from the bench to replace Davies in midfield with Leigh Halfpenny added to the replacements to cover the outside backs.

Team: 15-Liam Williams, 14-George North, 13-Owen Watkin, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Josh Navidi, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Jake Ball, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Aaron Shingler, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Leigh Halfpenny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)