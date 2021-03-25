Blues prop Tuungafasi cleared to play after hearing

Sport

Blues prop Tuungafasi cleared to play after hearing

Auckland Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi has been cleared to play in Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend after being cleared of a red card offence in last week's match against Canterbury Crusaders.

Italy v New Zealand
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Italy v New Zealand - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - November 24, 2018 New Zealand's Ofa Tuungafasi after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuungafasi was shown a yellow card for a dangerous clear-out on Crusaders skipper Scott Barrett late in Sunday's match at Eden Park.

The citing commissioner thought the shoulder charge worthy of a red card but a SANZAAR Judicial Committee disagreed after a hearing.

"The Judicial Committee found that it was not satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the red card threshold had been met," a SANZAAR statement said.

"Nor was the Committee satisfied that the match referee was wrong in his issuing a yellow card."

The Blues, who lost 43-27 to the Crusaders, face the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

