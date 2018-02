PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz won the women's two-man bobsleigh gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Elana Meyers Taylor, who won silver in Sochi four years ago and bronze in Vancouver in 2010, and Lauren Gibbs of the United States finished second, seven hundreths of a second behind, with Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George taking bronze.

