Boca appoint Alfaro as new coach

Newly appointed Boca Juniors&apos; coach Alfaro speaks during his presentation in Buenos Aires
Newly appointed Boca Juniors' coach Gustavo Alfaro speaks during his presentation in Buenos Aires, Argentina January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES: Boca Juniors have hired Gustavo Alfaro as their new coach to replace Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who has joined LA Galaxy, the Argentine club said on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Alfaro left Huracan in December and was formally introduced to fans at a press conference in Buenos Aires, shortly after Barros Schelotto was announced as having joined the Major League Soccer side.

Barros Schelotto left Bocas in December, just days after they lost the final of the Copa Libertadores to arch rivals River Plate and Alfaro said he knew what the priorities were at one of South America's biggest clubs.

"The Libertadores is a fervent wish of the whole club," he said.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Source: Reuters

