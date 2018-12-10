Boca lead River 1-0 at halftime in rescheduled Libertadores final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Boca Juniors were winning 1-0 at halftime against fierce Argentine rivals River Plate in the rescheduled second leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores on Sunday.

Striker Dario Benedetto gave Boca the lead on the stroke of halftime, putting them 3-2 ahead on aggregate after the first leg of the final ended in a 2-2 draw at Boca's Bombonera ground.

The second leg was controversially moved from Buenos Aires to Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium after the original game at River's Monumental had been twice postponed due to Boca's team bus being attacked, leaving several players injured.

The game kicked off without a hint of crowd trouble amid the biggest security operation ever mounted for a soccer match in Spain. Emergency services stated that a 68-year-old fan had suffered a heart attack outside the stadium and was taken to hospital in a critical state.

Away goals will not count for extra in the event of a draw.

