Body found in wreckage of Cardiff City footballer Sala's plane: Investigators

LONDON: A body has been spotted in underwater images of the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson that disappeared over the English Channel two weeks ago.

Investigators released the pictures on Monday (Feb 4) during the search for the lost footballer and pilot.

Sala, 28, was flying from France to join his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City, when the light aircraft disappeared north of the island of Guernsey on Jan 21.

A wreck was found on the seabed on Sunday and closer inspection by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) confirmed it was the missing plane and that a body was inside.

"Tragically, in video footage from the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle), one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage," the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in a statement.

"The AAIB is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police."

Investigators also released a grainy image showing part of the fuselage with the aircraft's registration number. The depth indicated on the image was 67.7 metres (222 feet).

Sala's father Horacio earlier spoke of his shock that the plane had been found, after a private search organised by the family was funded by several high-profile footballers.

"I can't believe it. It's a bad dream," he told Cronica TV from his home in Progreso, Argentina, before the news about the body was announced.



Sala had just transferred to Premier League's Cardiff City from French team Nantes in a €17 million (US$19.5 million) move, and was travelling from France to join up with his new club.

The plane vanished from radar around 20km (12 miles) north of Guernsey.



"BEST WE COULD HAVE HOPED FOR"

Local police called off the search after a few days, saying it was very unlikely anyone would still be found alive.

But Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised more than €300,000 (US$343,291).

Tributes were paid to Sala outside the training ground in Nantes AFP/LOIC VENANCE

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Cardiff City - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - January 26, 2019 General view of tributes left outside the stadium for Emiliano Sala REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

They hired shipwreck hunter David Mearns, whose vessel used sonar equipment to identify the plane wreckage on Sunday morning within a few hours of starting the search.

Another vessel, hired by the AAIB, then used its remotely operated vehicle to survey the seabed.

"Based on analysis of ROV video footage, the AAIB investigators on board the vessel concluded that the object is wreckage from the missing Piper Malibu aircraft," the group said Monday.

Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline in France last Wednesday, further dampening any hopes of finding the footballer and pilot alive.

"This is about the best result we could have hoped for the families," Mearns had earlier told Sky News.

Top footballers were among more than 4,500 contributors who donated through a crowdfunding page to look for the wreckage.

Horacio was the only relative to stay behind in Argentina as the rest of the family rushed to France and Guernsey to try to help with the search.

"I talk to them every day," he said.

"They kept saying days were going by, and that there had been zero word on Emiliano, or on the plane."

Sala's picture was on the front cover of the matchday programme during Cardiff City's match against Bournmouth on Saturday.



The captains from both sides laid floral tributes on the halfway line before a minute of silence in tribute to the footballer.

Sala's name was also spelled out in Argentina's colours of sky blue and white behind one of the goals as supporters held cards aloft.

Emiliano Sala has scored 12 league goals for French club Nantes this season. (Photo: AFP/JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER)

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said Sala would have been "really proud" of the team after they won 2-0 in their first home match since the plane vanished.

In his programme notes, Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan and the rest of the Bluebirds' board said the events had shaken the club "to its very core".

