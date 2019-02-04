Body found in wreckage of footballer Sala's plane: Investigators
LONDON: British investigators on Monday (Feb 4) said they had spotted a body in underwater images of the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson that disappeared in the Channel two weeks ago.
"Tragically, in video footage from the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle), one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage," the Air Accident Investigation Branch said in a statement.
The branch had announced on Sunday that the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane had been found, after it went missing on Jan 21.
Sala had just transferred to Premier League's Cardiff City from French team Nantes in a €17 million move, and was travelling from France to join up with his new club.
The plane vanished from radar around 20km (12 miles) north of Guernsey.