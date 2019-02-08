Body of footballer Emiliano Sala formally identified - UK Police

The body of Argentina-born professional football player Emiliano Sala has been formally identified after it was brought to Portland Port on Thursday, UK police said in a statement.

Sala, 28, had been en route from Nantes in western France on Jan. 21 to make his debut for Premier League team Cardiff City when the small aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel. The wreckage of the plane was found on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)