Body of footballer Emiliano Sala formally identified - UK Police

The body of Argentina-born professional football player Emiliano Sala has been formally identified after it was brought to Portland Port on Thursday, UK police said in a statement.

Ligue 1 - FC Nantes v AS Saint-Etienne
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - FC Nantes v AS Saint-Etienne - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - January 30, 2019 General view of tributes left outside the stadium for Emiliano Sala REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sala, 28, had been en route from Nantes in western France on Jan. 21 to make his debut for Premier League team Cardiff City when the small aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel. The wreckage of the plane was found on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

Source: Reuters

