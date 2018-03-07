Bok Kriel to have second surgery on injured shoulder

South Africa flank Jaco Kriel is to have a second operation on his injured shoulder that will likely sideline the Springbok loose-forward for the next six months.

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa flank Jaco Kriel is to have a second operation on his injured shoulder that will likely sideline the Springbok loose-forward for the next six months.

Kriel, who captained the Lions in the Super Rugby final last year, was injured playing for the Boks against Australia last September and immediately had surgery on his shoulder.

However, that operation proved unsuccessful and he will go under the knife for a second time on Thursday.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances the operation that Jaco Kriel underwent on his shoulder was unsuccessful and needs to be repeated on Thursday, March 8," the Lions said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He is expected to be sidelined for a further six months."

Kriel will now miss the start of the international season for the Boks, who play Wales in one-off match in Washington on June 2, before hosting England for three tests the same month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)