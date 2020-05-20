Bok World Cup winner Gelant joins Stormers

South Africa World Cup-winning fullback Warrick Gelant has made the switch from the Bulls to their great Super Rugby rivals the Stormers, officials confirmed on Friday.

Gelant, 25, will swap Pretoria for Cape Town and has been brought in to fill the gap left by another Springbok, Dillyn Leyds, who has moved to La Rochelle in France.

"Warrick has established himself as one of the most dynamic backline players in South Africa, so we could not be more thrilled to have him on our books going forward," Stormers coach John Dobson said in a statement.

Gelant, who can also play on the wing, was part of the Bok squad that lifted the World Cup in Japan last November, though he did not feature in the match-day squad in the final win over England.

