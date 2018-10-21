Bolt's agent says Mariners make contract offer

Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has been offered a contract by Australian professional side Central Coast Mariners, according to his agent Ricky Simms.

Speed king Bolt, 32, scored two goals for Mariners in a trial match this month as he seeks a switch to soccer.

"In response to the media stories, yes, Usain has been offered a contract," Simms was quoted as saying by Fairfax Media, declining to comment further.

Bolt, who retired from track and field last year, was not involved in Mariners' A-League opener against Brisbane Roar on Sunday, after which coach Mike Mulvey said he knew nothing about any contract for the Jamaican.

"That's for a few pay grades above my level," Mulvey was quoted as saying in Australian media. "I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world.

"But you have a look at our frontline today and you wonder if he could get into any of those positions, wouldn't you?"

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by John Stonestreet)