Bolton's postponed game will not be played this week - EFL

REUTERS: Bolton Wanderers' postponed Championship fixture against Brentford will not be played this week, the English Football League (EFL) said on Tuesday.

Bolton's match on Saturday was called off after players of the relegated team confirmed they would boycott their remaining fixtures in the second-tier league over unpaid wages.

"The EFL has this morning confirmed that Bolton Wanderers' suspended Sky Bet Championship fixture with Brentford will not be played this week," the governing body said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2019/april/efl-statement-bolton-wanderers4.

The EFL had described Bolton's decision to boycott the clash as "disappointing" and referred the club to an Independent Disciplinary Commission for misconduct.

It will decide on Thursday as to what arrangements are to be made with regard to the fixture. EFL rules provide for a league match to be played within four days of the end of the regular playing season (May 5).

"The EFL reserves its position in relation to the club not making arrangements to play the game at the earliest opportunity," the statement added.

"This matter will be brought to the attention of the Independent Disciplinary Commission the club has been referred to at the appropriate time."

Bolton's players went on strike this month and refused to report for training until players, coaches and the club's non-football staff were paid March's wages.

A Football League founder member in 1888, Bolton won the FA Cup three times in the 1920s and in 1958 but have struggled in recent years after relegation from the Premier League in 2012.

The club, who are second bottom in the 24-team Championship, are also scheduled to visit Nottingham Forest on the final day of the campaign.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)