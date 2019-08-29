Bolton sold to Football Ventures say administrators

REUTERS: Third-tier club Bolton Wanderers, who faced being expelled from the English Football League (EFL) if a takeover was not completed in two weeks, have been sold to Football Ventures (Whites) Limited, administrators said on Wednesday.

"This has been one of the most complicated administrations I've been involved with but I'm delighted to say we have finally reached a satisfactory conclusion with the sale to Football Ventures," joint administrator Paul Appleton said in a statement on the club's official website.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)