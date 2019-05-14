Bolton to start new season with 12-point deduction

REUTERS: Bolton Wanderers will begin next season in League One with a 12-point deduction after going into administration, the English Football League (EFL) said on Monday.

The EFL said it will now begin discussions with Bolton's administrators aimed at achieving a long-term future for the club whose relegation from the Championship was confirmed last month.

Advertisement

Bolton filed their notice of intention to appoint administrators last week after a winding-up order was adjourned.

Founder members of the Football League in 1888, Bolton won the FA Cup three times in the 1920s and in 1958 but have struggled in recent years after relegation from the Premier League in 2012.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)