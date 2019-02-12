Boly heads in dramatic late equaliser as Wolves draw 1-1 with Newcastle

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 1 NEWCASTLE UNITED 1

Defender Willy Boly headed in a dramatic equaliser in the dying seconds as Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

After a run of three successive wins, Wolves looked like they were about to come unstuck as Isaac Hayden gave the visitors the lead 11 minutes into the second half while the home side's attack failed to catch fire.

Striker Raul Jimenez had a night to forget, blazing over the bar in the first half and heading the ball wide with the goal at his mercy late in the second.

Newcastle's record signing Miguel Almiron, the Paraguayan striker who joined from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United, gave the visiting fans plenty to cheer about as he made his debut.

Those cheers turned to howls of rage in stoppage time as Boly heading in the equaliser after beating Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka to the ball.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)