Bonazzoli scores with another flying volley in Samp win

REUTERS: Federico Bonazzoli scored twice, including another acrobatic volley, to help Sampdoria to a 3-0 win over Cagliari on Wednesday which moved Claudio Ranieri's side closer to safety in Serie A.

Samp, who began the day six points clear of the danger zone and moved up to 38 points, have won four of their last five league games.

Manolo Gabbiadini gave Sampdoria the lead in the eighth minute when he headed in from Jakub Jankto's cross and Bonazzoli added a second on the break four minutes before halftime.

Bonazzoli, who scored with an overhead kick in the 3-1 win at Udinese on Sunday, repeated the trick in the 53rd minute, meeting Jankto's cross with a flying volley at the far post.

