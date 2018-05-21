Boost for Liverpool as Can returns to training ahead of final

Liverpool's German international midfielder Emre Can, who has missed the past two months with injury, returned to training ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Can trained with the Liverpool squad on Monday and his return to fitness is a boost for Klopp whose midfield options have been restricted by injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

But Klopp cautioned about Can's potential involvement in the game in Kiev.

"It depends always on the reaction. But let me put it this way, 10 days ago I didn't think it is possible he could do what he did today. It looked good. It was really positive but we have to wait," he told reporters.

"The door is open - he is really desperate to be a part. We shall see," Klopp added.

James Milner, who missed the final Premier League game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion with a muscle problem, also took part in the training session.

