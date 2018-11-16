Bosnia promoted to Nations League top tier with Austria draw

Bosnia were promoted to the Nation League's top tier after a 0-0 draw away to rivals Austria in League B Group 3 on Thursday gave them an unassailable lead over their opponents.

Bosnia have 10 points from four games while Austria have four from three with bottom team Northern Ireland, who have yet to pick up a point, relegated to the third tier.

Both sides missed chances in a see-saw encounter with Austria needing a win over Bosnia to keep alive hope of claiming top spot in their final game away to Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Bosnia will join already-promoted Russia and Ukraine in League A, while Wales and Denmark, who meet on Friday are competing for the remaining berth in the top tier.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editng by Ken Ferris)