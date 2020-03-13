Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

REUTERS: The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on Apr 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the city's mayor said on Friday.

The world's most prestigious marathon, which will now take place on Sep 14, generally draws over 30,000 runners from all over the world ranging from decorated professionals and Olympians to amateur runners.

The Rome, Paris, Barcelona and Rotterdam marathons have all been postponed or cancelled, as have the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland.

The Tokyo Marathon went ahead on March 1 with elite runners only. The London Marathon is currently still on for Apr 26.

