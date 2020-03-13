Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

A clock counts down to the 124th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston
A clock near the finish line counts down the days, hours, minutes and seconds until the 124th running of the Boston Marathon, amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
REUTERS: The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on Apr 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the city's mayor said on Friday.

The world's most prestigious marathon, which will now take place on Sep 14, generally draws over 30,000 runners from all over the world ranging from decorated professionals and Olympians to amateur runners.

The Rome, Paris, Barcelona and Rotterdam marathons have all been postponed or cancelled, as have the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland.

The Tokyo Marathon went ahead on March 1 with elite runners only. The London Marathon is currently still on for Apr 26.

Source: Reuters

