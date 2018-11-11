Botafogo beat Flamengo in Rio derby

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Two first-half goals gave Botafogo a 2-1 win over city rivals Flamengo in the Rio de Janeiro derby on Saturday.

Erik put Botafogo ahead after 18 minutes when he ran on to a through ball from the halfway line and chipped over the advancing keeper.

Leonardo Valencia made it 2-0 10 minutes later when his free kick from a couple of metres shy of the byeline fooled the Flamengo defence and curled into the net.

Flamengo's former Botafogo winger Vitinho cut the deficit early in the second half when he headed home a cross from the right and although both sides had chances neither could add to the score.

The result lifts Botafogo into 10th place in the Serie A with 41 points, while Flamengo remain in third, six points behind leaders Palmeiras.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon)

