Botafogo get rare win in Brazil, beat Sao Paulo 1-0

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Already relegated Botafogo got just their fifth league win of a miserable season in Brazil when the beat Sao Paulo 1-0 at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Already relegated Botafogo got just their fifth league win of a miserable season in Brazil when the beat Sao Paulo 1-0 at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

Matheus Babi scored the only goal of the game for the home side after 58 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sao Paulo made life difficult for themselves when they had Reinaldo sent off in the first half, while Luciano Neves missed a penalty with eight minutes remaining.

Despite the win, Botafogo remain bottom of the 20-team table and will spend next season in Serie B, while Sao Paulo, who have picked up just one win in their last 10 league games, fell to fourth.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)