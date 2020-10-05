Football: Botafogo's winless run continues with Fluminense draw

RIO DE JANEIRO: Botafogo’s winless run hit 10 games on Sunday as the Rio club drew 1-1 with city rivals Fluminense.

Fluminense took the lead five minutes before halftime when a header from former Brazil striker Fred was initially saved on the line but somehow found the net via defender Kevin.

Botafogo, whose disastrous run led to their coach being fired earlier in the week, equalised after 73 minutes when a rebound fell to Caio Alexandre in the box to finish neatly.

The result left Botafogo second bottom of the 20-team league table, and without a win since mid-August.

Fluminense moved into fourth place, four points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro, who have two games in hand.

