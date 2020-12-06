Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at Sakhir

Sport

Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at Sakhir

Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.

Sakhir Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Sakhir Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - December 5, 2020 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates after qualifying in pole position Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu

Bookmark

MANAMA: Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday's floodlit Formula One race with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc a surprising fourth.

Hamilton has already won the title, his record-equalling seventh, but the Briton is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark