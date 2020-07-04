Bottas pips Hamilton for pole in Austria

Sport

Finland's Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix with six times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row.

Austrian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria - July 4, 2020 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during qualifying , as F1 resumes following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Joe Klamar/Pool via REUTERS

The front row lockout was a record-equalling 65th for champions Mercedes.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, winner of the past two Austrian Grands Prix, qualified third with McLaren's Lando Norris starting fourth.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by William Maclean)

Source: Reuters

