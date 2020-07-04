Bottas pips Hamilton for pole in Austria

Finland's Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix with six times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row.

The front row lockout was a record-equalling 65th for champions Mercedes.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, winner of the past two Austrian Grands Prix, qualified third with McLaren's Lando Norris starting fourth.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by William Maclean)