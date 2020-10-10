Bottas pips Hamilton to Eifel Grand Prix pole

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row of the grid at the Nuerburgring.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had been on provisional pole after the first flying laps of the final session at the German circuit, qualified in third place with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.

Bottas's pole was his third of 2020 and an 11th in 11 races this season for Mercedes.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by William Maclean)