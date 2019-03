Finland's Valtteri Bottas won the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday.

MELBOURNE: Finland's Valtteri Bottas won the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday.

His British team mate Lewis Hamilton was second, with Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull third at Albert Park.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)