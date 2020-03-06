Boudebouz belter sends St Etienne into French Cup final

REUTERS: St Etienne reached the French Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 win over Stade Rennais on Thursday thanks to a stoppage-time strike from midfielder Ryad Boudebouz.

The home side had fallen behind after M'Baye Niang converted a penalty in the 33rd minute but Timothee Kolodziejczak drew Saint-Etienne level shortly before halftime with a header.

The match looked set for extra-time but Algeria international Boudebouz sparked wild scenes among the home fans with a thumping drive into the far bottom corner in the fourth minute of added time.

Claude Puel's side will face Paris St Germain in the final. PSG trounced Olympique Lyonnais 5-1 on Wednesday in the other semi-final.

