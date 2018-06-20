Bould to continue as Arsenal assistant under new manager Emery

Steve Bould will continue as assistant Arsenal manager under Arsene Wenger's successor Unai Emery, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Bould, who was named assistant to Wenger in 2012, will retain his position alongside Emery's long-time assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo.

Pablo Villanueva joins as first-team coach, while director of high performance Darren Burgess and goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo retained their positions.

"Unai has a very strong and talented team and I’m delighted that they are joining us," Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis told the club website http://www.arsenal.com.

"I'm also pleased that Steve Bould, Sal Bibbo and Darren Burgess will continue their work with us.

"As we go through this period of change, we need to retain some continuity and they have an important role to play.”

The club confirmed the departures of first-team coaches Jens Lehmann, Neil Banfield, Tony Colbert, Gerry Peyton and Boro Primorac, along with head of medical services Colin Lewin.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Lehmann, who won the 2003-04 Premier League title and went 49 league matches unbeaten with the north London club, lamented the decision to let him go on social media.

"Dear #Arsenal Fans, I am sorry to leave the club after only one year again," he posted on Twitter.

"It was a good experience working with the players as one of the assistant-coaches. But the attitude from our 2004-group is not needed there anymore."

Physiotherapists Andy Rolls and Ben Ashworth, osteopath Dr Philippe Boixel and travel manager Paul Johnson have also left the club.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)