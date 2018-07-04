Boullier resigns in McLaren F1 team restructuring

Boullier resigns in McLaren F1 team restructuring

McLaren announced the resignation of racing director Eric Boullier on Wednesday as part of a restructuring of the Formula One team's technical management.

FILE PHOTO - British Grand Prix 2016
FILE PHOTO - Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 8/7/16 Eric Boullier - McLaren Racing Director REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The former world champions, currently sixth in the standings after nine races, said former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran had taken a new roles as sporting director.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

