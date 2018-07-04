Boullier resigns in McLaren F1 team restructuring

McLaren announced the resignation of racing director Eric Boullier on Wednesday as part of a restructuring of the Formula One team's technical management.

The former world champions, currently sixth in the standings after nine races, said former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran had taken a new roles as sporting director.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)