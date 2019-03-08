Bournemouth 'desperate' to improve away form, says Howe

Bournemouth are "absolutely desperate" to turn their poor away form around in the Premier League, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday as he warned his side they were not certain of their continued status in the top flight.

Bournemouth have slipped from sixth in the standings in November to 12th due to losing their last nine away games where they scored four goals and conceded 28. They now sit nine points above the relegation zone.

"We are absolutely desperate to resolve our away form. We want that confidence to return to the team and we recognise that our safety isn't secure," Howe told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to basement side Huddersfield Town.

"This is a big game for us. There's still a gap (to the relegation zone) but until you're away from that area you have to look at it game by game.

"We're looking up the table right now, but it's no good doing that and not winning games."

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth's top scorer this season with 10 league goals, has not played since suffering a knee injury in January and Howe said he would take a late call on the striker's participation.

"He's had some light training this week, he's been back on the grass for the first time and he's looked pretty good," Howe added.

"We have to pick and choose the right moment for him to come back. I am going to have to consult with Callum and the physios to see how he feels."

However, centre back Steve Cook is set for a spell on the sidelines after he picked up an infection from a persistent groin problem.

"Cook will be out. He's had a long-standing groin problem which we felt was minor," Howe said.

"He had an injection on that area to try and fix the problem. That injection turned into an infection, so he's going to be out for around five to six weeks."

