Bournemouth boss Howe rues transfer difficulties during World Cup

REUTERS: The World Cup and the shortened transfer window are partly to blame for Bournemouth's difficulty in signing new players ahead of next season, according to manager Eddie Howe.

In September, Premier League clubs backed a rule amendment to end the transfer window at 17:00 local time on the Thursday before the start of the season. This year, the window will close on Aug. 9.

Four players have departed Bournemouth, who finished 12th last season, and the club's only arrival so far is 20-year-old Wales midfielder David Brooks, with media reports saying the team have had several bids for other players rejected.

"This transfer window has been difficult," Howe told British media. "Transfer fees as always tend to go northwards, with the World Cup year and the window closing earlier.

"From the manager's perspective, you want to get the players in as early as you can to work with them and build your team for pre-season.

"This year is perhaps the first season where we haven't been able to do that. Certainly between now and the start of the season we will be active and looking to do business."

