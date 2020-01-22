Bournemouth break losing streak with 3-1 win over Brighton

Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson both got on the scoresheet for goal-shy Bournemouth as they ended their four-game Premier League losing streak with an emphatic 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson both got on the scoresheet for goal-shy Bournemouth as they ended their four-game Premier League losing streak with an emphatic 3-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Bournemouth's failure to score in those four games meant they slid into the relegation zone, second from bottom in the standings. However, they came at Brighton with all guns blazing from kickoff.

Winger Harry Wilson gave his side the lead in the 36th minute when he collected Dominic Solanke's layoff and thumped home an unstoppable shot. His namesake Callum then forced Pascal Gross to bundle the ball into his own net from a corner five minutes later.

Wilson then finally got on the scoresheet for the first time in more than three months in the Premier League when he rounded the keeper in the second half to score his first goal since Sept. 28 and put the home side 3-0 up.

Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a string of fine saves to maintain his side's advantage but there was nothing he could do to keep out Aaron Mooy's 81st-minute pile-driver.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was delighted to bring the losing run to an end and to see Callum Wilson back among the goals.

"You need your strikers to score and you need them to believe they can score. He took it superbly, it was a decisive moment," the coach told the BBC.

"It's a massive win. We knew we needed to get back in the mix and show people we weren't finished," Howe went on. "We believe in the players and their commitment and that showed on the pitch tonight."

The result leaves Brighton in 15th place on 25 points, two ahead of Bournemouth in 18th. The Cherries face 16th-placed Aston Villa in their next league game on Feb. 1, and another win at home could see them move out of the relegation zone.

"It's massive. It's another home fixture and the crowd were behind us tonight so they will have to get behind us for that one," Callum Wilson said.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge)