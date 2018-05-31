Bournemouth captain Francis signs one-year contact extension

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the Vitality Stadium until the end of 2019-20 season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the Vitality Stadium until the end of 2019-20 season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old defender, who had one year remaining on his previous deal, has made 286 appearances for the Cherries since arriving from Charlton Athletic in 2011.

Advertisement

"The most important thing was to retain our Premier League status for another year and then once that was achieved it was a chance to sit down and discuss things," Francis told the club website http://www.afcb.co.uk.

"It all happened fairly quickly because negotiations don't take too long when a player wants to stay at the club."

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth finished 12th in the Premier League with 44 points to secure a fourth consecutive campaign in top-flight football.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement