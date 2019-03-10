Bournemouth end losing run to pile more misery on Huddersfield

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 BOURNEMOUTH 2

Striker Callum Wilson and winger Ryan Fraser notched a goal and an assist each as Bournemouth cruised to a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, ending a run of four Premier League games without a win.

Advertisement

Wilson returned after six games out due to injury and opened the scoring in the 20th minute, meeting Fraser's pinpoint cross from close range with his chest as England manager Gareth Southgate watched form the stands.

With just 15 goals scored so far this season, Huddersfield have the least potent attack in the Premier League, and though they had their fair share of possession, they once again struggled to create chances.

Wilson turned provider in the second half, latching on to a pass and turning the ball into the path of Fraser, who thumped it home first time.

The 2-0 scoreline was enough to condemn bottom side Huddersfield to their 22nd defeat in 30 games this season, while Bournemouth remain 12th on 37 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge)