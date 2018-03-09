Bournemouth face winger woes ahead of Tottenham clash

Bournemouth could be without a trio of wingers for Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur while striker Jermain Defoe is in contention to play against his former club, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Howe said that Marc Pugh (calf) was almost certain to miss the game at the Vitality Stadium while fellow wide men Jordon Ibe (hamstring) and Ryan Fraser (back) would have late fitness tests.

"We'll check them close to the game. Maybe we'll have a better idea on if they'll make it the day before the game. They are doubts," Howe told reporters.

Defoe, meanwhile, could make only his 17th league appearance of the season, having returned to action from an ankle injury sustained towards the end of December.

The experienced forward, who has had two previous spells with Tottenham, was a late substitute in last month's 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

"Jermain has looked good since he has returned from his ankle injury," Howe said. "He made a difference in the Newcastle game and he's certainly in my mind for selection."

Bournemouth are 12th in the Premier League table with 33 points and come into the contest on the back of a 1-1 draw against Leicester City. Fourth-placed Tottenham are on 58 points and have won their past three league games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)