Bournemouth fan faces ban for pie throwing

LONDON: A Bournemouth football fan faces being banned from stadiums after throwing a pie on to the Stamford Bridge pitch during his side's League Cup match against Chelsea in December.

Adam Cox, 27, failed to appear at City of London Magistrates Court for his hearing but was convicted in his absence of "throwing a missile on to a football playing area".

It was unclear whether the pie was aimed at a particular player or whether it struck anyone.

The court heard that Cox had served a three-year football banning order, applied in 2012, for a similar matter.

A warrant was issued for Cox, of Christchurch, Dorset, regarding the imposition of a new football banning order.

